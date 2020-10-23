ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates His First Time -- Voting With Blake Lively

It happened "REALLY fast," quipped Lively. "He wept. I pretended to weep."

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared a funny moment with fans about how his wife Blake Lively helped him during his first time ― voting in America.

The Canadian-now-also-American “Dead Pool” actor joked:

Reynold’s Gossip Girl had her own take on the experience: 

The couple posed with their mail-in ballots on each of their Instagram accounts. In one version Lively was barefoot, but standing on her tiptoes. In the other, she wore high-heeled sandals — that were actually drawn onto her feet, People noted.

The moral of their story? Vote early.

In the weeks prior to his big day, Reynolds has been urging his Instagram followers to register to vote — and then to make their choice:

