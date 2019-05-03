Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to be expecting their third child together.

The couple stepped out to the New York City premiere of “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” Thursday night, with Lively making the first public appearance alongside her husband as he’s been out promoting his latest film.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

The movie’s official Twitter account celebrated the apparent news, accompanying a photo of Lively with the hashtag #PokeMom.

A rep for Lively did not respond to HuffPost’s request for confirmation.

Lively stunned in a sparkly yellow dress to match the night’s Pokémon theme as she posed for photos with Reynolds.

THIS is how you make a statement. #BlakeLively shows up to support #RyanReynolds at #DetectivePikachu premiere with a little announcement of her own... pic.twitter.com/de74Ftcg3E — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 2, 2019

Lively and Reynolds, who wed in 2012, are parents to two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2. The private pair reside in Bedford, New York, and keep their family away from the Hollywood spotlight, though they have spoken candidly about parenthood in the past.

“All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family,” Lively told Marie Claire in 2016. “That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. ... That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images The whole family arrived to celebrate Reynolds as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

After the birth of their second daughter, Reynolds gave some post-birth advice during a 2016 appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”