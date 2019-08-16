Blake Lively Just Gave Ryan Reynolds 'The Greatest Present'

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokémon Detective Pikachu."

If it really is the thought that counts most when gift-giving, Blake Lively just knocked it out of the park.

The actress recently commissioned an incredibly personal, nostalgia-filled painting for her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The bespoke painting, which Reynolds shared Thursday on Instagram, depicts a little-kid version of the actor busy on his route as a paperboy in Vancouver, Canada.

The house in the background is actually his real childhood home, which he said has been torn down since: “My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn,” he said in the caption.

The best part of the painting? All the fun “Easter eggs” artist Danny Galieote worked into it, including a homage to comedy great (and Reynolds’ idol) John Candy on the front page of The Vancouver Sun.

Instagram John Candy is on the front page of the paper.

The “Deadpool” actor liked it so much, he joked, “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Reynolds himself is no slouch in the gift-giving department. For Valentine’s Day in 2017, he gave Lively 18-karat gold-and-diamond earrings by Anita Ko in the shape of a cupid’s arrow.

“I love this because it’s also like Valentine’s Day, it’s an arrow,” she said of the gift. “The cupid got me very bad with him. I have it very very bad for my husband, so it’s a nice representation of that for me, that’s why I loved it.”

Of course, the next year, his Valentine’s Day gift probably could have used some work.

“I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ’cause I’m not a scientist,” he joked.