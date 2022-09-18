Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Expecting Their 4th Child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2022 Met Gala in May. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Things in a certain household are about to get a little more lively.

Actor Blake Lively has seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a fourth child with her husband, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

Lively addressed the news in an Instagram post where she shared photos of herself “pregnant in real life,” and called out “the 11 guys waiting outside my home” to see the star, who sparked speculation that she could be pregnant at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday while cradling her stomach in a sequined, long-sleeved mini dress.

Advertisement

The “Gossip Girl” alum also thanked people who unfollow accounts and publications that share photos of her children, an issue she’s spoken out about in the past.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” she posted on Instagram. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference.”

E! News also reported that during the Forbes event, she told the press: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Advertisement

Lively at the Forbes event Thursday. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Being coy about her pregnancies seems like a bit of a theme for Lively.

The “Age of Adaline” star had hinted that she was expecting her third child in a similar way in 2019, appearing pregnant while stepping out to the premiere of her husband’s movie “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.”

And if we know anything about Lively and red carpets, the girl definitely likes a theme.