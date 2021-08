Blake Lively is famous for playing New York fashionista Serena van der Woodsen on “Gossip Girl,” but in real life, her style rivals that of her it-girl character.

The actor has been hitting the red carpet for more than 15 years, and in that time she’s transitioned from low-rise jeans at the Kids’ Choice Awards to couture gowns at the Met Gala. In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 75 photos of Lively’s style evolution from teen star to Vogue cover girl.