Blake Lively Tried And Failed To Impress Her Kids With This Iconic Met Gala Look

Blake Lively may have played Serena van der Woodsen, hung out with Karl Lagerfeld, graced the cover of Vogue and co-chaired the 2022 Met Gala — but her kids couldn’t care less.

The “Gossip Girl” alum participated in Vogue’s “Life in Looks” video series Monday, in which stars take a walk down fashion-memory lane by reminiscing about some of the most stylish looks they’ve worn throughout their careers.

During the video, Lively got especially excited while discussing the Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz crown she wore to the 2018 Met Gala, and describes it to the magazine as “without a doubt my favorite look of all time.”

Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala, which had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination." Taylor Hill via Getty Images

But she was also quick to point out that her three young daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — that she shares with Ryan Reynolds don’t exactly share the same opinion.

“It’s something that when my kids are giving me attitude, I’m like, ‘This is your mom,’ I mean, come on!” Lively said, gesturing to a photo of herself in the stunning dress.

“I try to tell them that I’m real-life royalty and that they’re lucky that I’m raising them.”

Lively then began laughing, and self-deprecatingly added, “They don’t buy it. They don’t believe it.”

Maybe her kids need a stronger visual representation of how their mom tends to wear jaw-dropping pieces. May we suggest she show her kids the transformative gown she wore to the 2022 Met Gala — ya know, the one that made her husband react like this?