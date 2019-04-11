Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds keep winning at the banter.

Lively on Wednesday wrote a ribald comment about a reel of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” characters posted by Reynolds on Instagram. “Footage of my ACTUAL audition,” Reynolds captioned the promo, which included a look at Detective Pikachu, whom he voices in the upcoming movie.

To which Lively responded: “Is it wrong to say I’d tap that?? 😬🥰.”

“This is easily the best fan-fiction I’ve ever read,” Reynolds answered.

Here’s the clip. It’s family friendly, but that’s not gonna stop those two from spicing up social media.