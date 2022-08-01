Sports

MMA Fighter Blake Perry Gets His Nose So Broken He Looks Like A Picasso

The athlete appeared to poke fun at his newly rearranged face.
Blake Perry’s nose knows defeat. (Watch the videos below.)

The MMA fighter on Sunday took a knee to his schnoz from Marcel McCain at the A1 Combat4 event in Stockton, California.

He kinda looked like a Picasso artwork afterward.

McCain earned the first-round technical knockout victory to improve to 1-1-0. Perry’s record fell to 1-1-0. But even with his cartoonishly crooked proboscis, he was still game to fight.

He appeared to make light of his newly rearranged face on his Instagram story. “Y’all think his nose is broken?” the caption read.

Picasso had a thing for tweaking and moving noses, but Perry wouldn’t have needed help from the late artist.

