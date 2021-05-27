Blake Shelton Reveals The Inspirations Behind New Album 'Body Language'

Blake Shelton’s new album, “Body Language,” is a professional milestone in more ways than one.

The country superstar on Thursday unveiled a short video in which he shared the various inspirations behind his new music, reminding fans that not much has changed in the 20 years since he released his debut single, “Austin.”

The album’s title track, Shelton explained, is reflective of the hearing loss he has sustained after two decades on the road. He said “The Girl Can’t Help It” updates the sentiments of “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” a Sammy Kershaw hit from 1993, for a modern audience.

He also said listeners eager for classic breakup tracks — which have basically become synonymous with the country genre — won’t be disappointed, calling out his new songs “Now I Don’t” and “Makin’ It Up As You Go.”

“There’s something about sad songs, lyrically, that have fun, happy melodies that I just can’t get enough of,” he said in the clip about the new album, which hit streaming platforms last week.

Shelton, a nine-time Grammy nominee, is at a high point in his career.

He was handed his eighth win as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” when Cam Anthony swept to victory this week, making him the coach with the most wins in the history of the singing-competition show.

Similarly, his engagement to pop superstar Gwen Stefani has kept interest in his love life at an all-time high.

“Body Language” has been warmly received by critics thus far, but the album’s rollout got off to a shaky start with the release of single “Minimum Wage” in January. Shelton earned backlash for lyrics like: “Girl lookin’ at you, looking at me that way / Could make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

The singer said people had misinterpreted the overriding metaphor of the song and taken lyrics out of context.

“It’s literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money — as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for,” he told CMT. “You got it if you got that. That’s all that matters.”