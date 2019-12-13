Blake Shelton Jokes That John Legend Was 'Wrong' Choice For Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton, who was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” back in 2017, isn’t giving up his title without a fight.

Joking that People would just “have to put out a new issue,” the eight-time Grammy nominee quipped, “Everybody has the right to be wrong.”

Ultimately, DeGeneres was more interested in Shelton’s relationship with another “Voice” coach, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. DeGeneres didn’t miss the opportunity to grill him about when fans could expect the two stars to get engaged.

“I gave you a clock,” DeGeneres said. “Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking.” (She gave a similar clock to Jennifer Lopez, who fittingly is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Shelton introduced DeGeneres to a holiday-themed doll in his own likeness, created as part of his ongoing partnership with Smithworks Vodka. Noting that the doll resembles the popular “Elf on the Shelf” character, Shelton said some liberties were taken in its design.

“I wanted them to sculpt me how I wish I looked,” he said. “That guy’s very thin. There’s a single chin. They decided not to go with the double and triple.”