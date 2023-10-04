What's Hot

Entertainmentblake sheltonGwen Stefanicelebrity birthdays

Blake Shelton Pours His Heart Out In Birthday Tribute To Gwen Stefani

The couple wed in 2021 after meeting on the set of "The Voice" in 2014.
Kimberley Richards
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend an event on June 9, 2022, at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a year after they were married.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend an event on June 9, 2022, at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a year after they were married.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Blake Shelton shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, on Tuesday.

The country music singer shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of the two, all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!!” he captioned the post. “I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!”

Stefani thanked her fans and loved ones for all of the celebratory birthday messages she had received in her own Instagram post on Tuesday. The “Don’t Speak” singer received several birthday messages from other celebrities, including a note from her fellow coach on “The Voice,” John Legend.

“Happy birthday Gwen!” he wrote in the comments section of Shelton’s post.

“The Voice” host Carson Daly also commented on Shelton’s post, but he appeared a little less enthusiastic about the country singer’s display of affection.

“Get a room..” he quipped, adding a nauseated-face emoji.

Blake Shelton is joined by wife Gwen Stefani as his star is revealed May 12 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Blake Shelton is joined by wife Gwen Stefani as his star is revealed May 12 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton met while taping “The Voice” in 2014. They became engaged in 2020 and married the following year.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer has three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

She told People magazine in a cover story last week that the start of her relationship with Shelton was unexpected.

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’” she said. “It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.”

She added, “He’s changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.’”

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot