Blake Shelton Just Revealed A Totally ’80s Element To His And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Blake Shelton just revealed the song he and Gwen Stefani will play for their first dance at their wedding, and it came straight out of a John Hughes movie.

The country singer appeared virtually on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” this week and divulged some secrets about his upcoming nuptials to his fellow “The Voice” co-host.

When Fallon asked Shelton what the couple’s first song would be, Shelton jokingly replied, “I think it’s called the ‘Wedding March.’”

“Not that song, not the procession,” Fallon said quickly, before jumping in with his own vision of the party. “No, no. I want at the reception, you come out of a fog machine ... you know, it’s like, ‘Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! ... And now time for the couple’s first dance.’ And then, what do we hear?”

Shelton shared that the song he and Stefani chose is none other than “If You Leave” by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, adding that it’s from the “Pretty in Pink” soundtrack.

Fans of the iconic 1986 film starring Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer will remember the song playing during the last few emotional minutes:

Fallon initially expressed disbelief at Shelton and Stefani’s song selection, saying, “That’s not true at all.”

Shelton held up his phone to prove that he had the song pulled up, telling Fallon, “I swear, I have it right here.”

“[Gwen and I] both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s. Why not?” he said.

Anyone else suddenly feeling misty-eyed? We can only hope the wedding is also equipped with a handmade prom dress, a friend named Duckie and a whole hell of a lot of hairspray.

After five years of dating, Shelton and Stefani announced to fans back in October 2020 that they’d be tying the knot. The pair met while co-hosting “The Voice” in 2014 and started dating the next year.