Blake Shelton Is Rocking A 'Quarantine Mullet' As A 'Symbol Of Hope' Now

Add Blake Shelton to the growing list of celebrities who are using their self-isolation time to try out new looks.

In Shelton’s case, however, he’s revisiting a look from his past. Earlier this month, the country singer-songwriter and “Voice” coach told fans he planned to re-grow a mullet “as a symbol of hope or some shit like that” as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, he wrote on Twitter, was supported by girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 17, 2020

For reference, one of Shelton’s fans responded to the tweet with a throwback photo of the star ― presumably from the 1980s or ’90s ― with said mullet.

Omg the apocalypse is really here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t wait to see this! pic.twitter.com/h76J76YULw — 🍊🍌NorahJean🍊🍌 (@gx_nj1) March 17, 2020

On Thursday, Shelton gave fans a hairy update with a short video that showed Stefani shaving stripes into the new ’do.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

He also posted a photo showing him and Stefani posing in matching outfits, and joked that it should’ve been the cover for “Nobody But You,” their 2019 duet.

Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

The image has drawn a fair number of comparisons to Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s true crime docuseries “Tiger King.”

Shelton has spent much of 2020 performing across the U.S. on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which had been slated to wrap March 21 in Detroit. The final five shows on the tour, however, are now rescheduled for spring 2021.