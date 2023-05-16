Blake Shelton’s Replacement On ‘The Voice’ Is A Country Music Superstar

The coaches of “The Voice” better watch out next season, because they’re going to contend with a country music superstar with the heart of a fighter.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as a coach on Season 24 of the reality competition series. The announcement was made on the show Monday night as McEntire made herself comfy in Shelton’s famed chair with the “Ol’ Red” singer nowhere in sight.

“Where did Blake go? Who cares!” host Carson Daily joked as he revealed the news.

After McEntire told Carson she was most excited to “come in and form my own team,” Shelton arrived on set and asked McEntire to scoot.

“You mind? I still have a week left,” Shelton told McEntire, tapping her on the arm.

“No!” she responded. “I like this chair.”

McEntire is already an unofficial member of the “The Voice” family. She served as Shelton’s team adviser way back in Season 1 and was a mentor on the current season of “The Voice.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee joins veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani next season.

“The country lane — I’m taking over for Blake, so I’m gonna represent country music,” the Grammy-winner explained to People. “[Shelton’s got] big boots [to fill]. I don’t know what size those boots are, but they’re big, so I’m gonna really work hard to make him proud.”

Shelton shocked “The Voice” fans in October 2022 when he announced he was retiring from the show.

The “Boys ‘Round Here’ crooner has been on the show since its launch in 2011 and met his future wife, Stefani, on it when she joined the coaching panel in 2014.