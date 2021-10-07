Blake Shelton Trash-Talks Fellow 'Voice' Coaches, Reserves Real Zinger For Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton isn’t messing around when it comes to the new series of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The country star hilariously trash-talked his fellow coaches on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Shelton cracked that new coach Ariana Grande is “a super talented, very sweet human being, but my feeling is she’s going to suck” in the hot seat.

It had “kind of fizzled out” with Kelly Clarkson, he continued. “There’s too much Kelly on TV. I joked that NBC is nothing but Clarkson. People are tired of her. People are sick and tired of her.”

And John Legend? Well, “he’s just so high all the time,” Shelton joked.

“So I feel like this year’s going to be a gimme for me and I’m excited about it,” he boasted.

Time will tell …