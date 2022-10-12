Blake Shelton Makes Major Announcement About ‘The Voice' And Fans Can't Believe It

Blake Shelton is leaving “The Voice.”

The 23rd season of NBC’s singing competition, set to air in spring 2023, will be the country music star’s last as a coach, he revealed in a social media post on Tuesday.

Shelton has been on the show since its launch in 2011 and met his future wife Gwen Stefani on it when she joined the coaching panel in 2014. He admitted to “wrestling” with the decision to quit the popular show for a while.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

″ I’ve made lifelong bonds with (host) Carson (Daly) and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” Shelton added. “I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

Shelton also paid tribute to viewers.

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams,” he wrote. “It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green joined Shelton on the very first coaching panel. The 22nd season of the show, being broadcast now, features Camila Cabello, John Legend, Stefani and Shelton.

His final season will see Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and former One Direction singer Niall Horan complete the lineup.

Stefani commented on Shelton’s Instagram post, writing she was “so proud of you and so blessed to have found u.”

Former coaching colleague John Legend hailed Shelton’s “incredible run.”

You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 11, 2022

Fans, meanwhile, were upset by the news, suggesting that Shelton was the embodiment of the show and that it would not be the same without him:

Blake! YOU ARE the Voice! It won’t be worth watching without YOU! I hope you reconsider!! Especially when Gwen is on with you…. you’re both untouchable and replaceable! Hoping you stay! You make so many of us happy and youbring laughter into our homes during every episode! — Marie Elena Letter (@divinemsmellie) October 12, 2022

😭😭😭 the end of an era — Jean Genie (@JeanZGenie) October 11, 2022

I get it. I respect it. I'm sad about it.😭 — Harmony Desroches (@hldesroches) October 11, 2022

Well I’ll be done with The Voice!!! You are the show!!! It’s been great!!!! — Crystal White (@ccwhite_white) October 11, 2022