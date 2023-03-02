What's Hot

Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Reason For Hoda Kotb's Absence On 'Today' Finally Explained

Chris Pine Finally Reveals What Harry Styles Said To Him During 'Spitgate' Debacle

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind 'Havana Syndrome'

Pedro Pascal Is Adorably Shocked Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted About Him

Another Republican Lawmaker Trying To Ban Drag Shows Apparently Once Dressed In Drag

The Republican War On LGBTQ People Has Gone Even Further

Sirhan Sirhan, Man Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy, Denied Parole By California Board

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They've Been Asked To Vacate Their U.K. Home

Long-Lost Ship Found In Lake Huron, Confirming Tragic Story

Ben Kweller Announces Death Of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian: 'We're In Complete Shock'

Frisbee Dog Drops Deuce On Basketball Court — And Crowd Goes Wild

World Newsantony blinkenSergey Lavrov

Blinken, Lavrov Meet Briefly As U.S.-Russia Tensions Soar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have spoken briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations.
Matthew Lee

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly Thursday at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

U.S. officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi. The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, top center, walks past Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, top center, walks past Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023.
Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP

A senior U.S. official said Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Lavrov: that the U.S. would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, declined to characterize Lavrov’s response but said Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia’s behavior in the near term.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community