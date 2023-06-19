ShoppingAmazonblisters

The Best Blister Prevention And Treatment Products, According To Reviews

Here's how to prevent blisters from forming — or quickly conceal and heal them.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Friction-Defense-Unscented/dp/B007VC9DKI?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gold Bond friction defense gel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Friction-Defense-Unscented/dp/B007VC9DKI?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Gold Bond friction defense gel</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nexcare-Blister-Prevention-Tape-Yds/dp/B07SB24DVJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nexcare blister prevention tape" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nexcare-Blister-Prevention-Tape-Yds/dp/B07SB24DVJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nexcare blister prevention tape</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Advanced-Blister-Care-Skin-Count/dp/B0939B6YB5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Compeed blister care" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Advanced-Blister-Care-Skin-Count/dp/B0939B6YB5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=648b0e84e4b027d92f91ef95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Compeed blister care</a>.
Amazon
Gold Bond friction defense gel, Nexcare blister prevention tape, Compeed blister care.

If there’s one thing that will ruin a day, it’s the creation of new blisters. Sometimes they sneak up on you and other times you can see them coming from a mile away — regardless, they’re a major pain. Between weddings, vacations and commutes, there are plenty of opportunities for these unsightly and often agonizing pustules to arise. But with a bit of foresight, it is possible to quickly treat, conceal and hopefully prevent blisters from ever forming in the first place.

Whether you’ve got a pair of heels that always do you dirty, new sandals you need to break in or leather loafers that keep rubbing you the wrong way, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a selection of high-rated and well-reviewed products that users swear by when trying to prevent and heal blisters. Pick a few up for yourself and have them on hand should the need ever arise. You’ll never be caught off guard and limping again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Compeed Advanced Blister Care
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Compeed hydrocolloid gel cushions are a comfortable and secure way to protect and heal blisters once they've formed. They can relieve pressure and friction, which helps to aid in the healing process. The pads act like a second skin of sorts, and are comfortable to wear with shoes, heels, strappy sandals and sneakers. They protect the area from dirt, water and bacteria so it can heal naturally and without interference. Best of all, they're waterproof and form-fitting, so they stay on all day long. They come in packs of 10 bandages and there is an option to purchase in bulk at slightly higher prices.

Promising review: "Buy these. These have saved my life (feet) on more than one occasion. I am prone to blisters (I have sweaty feet) and used to carry bandaids around with me on day trips to the city, or just when I was wearing a nicer pair of shoes for an extended amount of time because I knew I’d get a blister or three. These are incredible and so comfortable that I wish I could just have some socks made out of them." — Kate
$8.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Body Glide Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

When it comes to prevention, a balm always comes in handy to ease irritation and friction. This Body Glide blister balm is formulated with vitamins A and C that helps to hydrate and soften dry, chafed feet, eliminating that telltale rubbing that causes blisters. Keep one in your bag while you're on the go so you can use it whenever necessary.

Promising review: "I love this item! I came back from 10 days walking around in Portugal, averaging about 22,000 steps a day. I bought new shoes (both sandals and tennis shoes) for this trip not even thinking of the potential of blisters that these new shoes could create. So I quickly bought blister bandaids and packed them away. Well I stumbled across this miracle balm and said "well why not! I got bandaids if this does not work". And let me tell you, the bandaids haven't been touched. THIS BALM SAVED MY TRIP! I applied this all over my feet before heading out for the unlimited hills that I was going to walk around in Lisbon and NOT ONCE did I worry about blisters. I never needed to reapply but some might for extra precaution. I was with two other females who were on the struggle bus of shoes and blisters and I kept telling them to try this balm but they never did. Jokes on them because as they kept fixing and reapplying new bandaids on their blisters I was skipping down the street. I need to buy this in bulk because I'm never gonna leave home without this. I even applied the balm on, then put socks on for my sneakers. BUY BUY BUY!" — Amazon customer
$9 at Amazon
3
Amazon
All-Health Blister Cushions
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Another great hydrocolloid gel blister cushion is this option from All-Health. This pack includes a wide variety of sizes and includes 12 cushions and are designed to be used on heels, toes and even fingers. They can be worn for multiple days at a time, so you can keep your blister safe and protected until it heals.

Promising review: "I bought these To go on a weekend trip to Las Vegas because I knew I would definitely acquire some blisters with the new shoes and all the walking however they work on anything that needs a band-aid and very well they protect and it's almost miraculous how they heal especially blisters but also my husband works in the construction industry and cut his finger and this was perfect for him as well." — David Araujo
$8.28 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Silicone Heel Protectors
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

If you want to take a strong precautionary measure against blisters, especially when breaking in new shoes like boots or loafers, then these heel protectors are a wonderful option. They are silicone micro-socks that slide on and protect your heels and ankles from unforgiving shoes. They're reusable, washable and not only prevent blisters but protect existing ones as well. Some reviewers even noted that they can lessen heel spurs and relieve pain from achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis.

Promising reviews: “These have saved my life from a 2 years (off and on) of trying to break into Chanel loafers. I no longer have blisters, after a week of wearing this product with shoes, the back of the loafers are now soft. Will be purchasing another pack for my kid sister.” — ACA

“I have bone spurs, I have plantar fasciitis, I also am INSANELY prone to blisters. Every closed toe pair of shoes I have ever worn give me blisters. I also ride horses so I wear boots often. Today, before these arrived I wore my new pair of boots for 30mins and ended up with a nice open wound on my heel. These arrived right before a training session I had to attend. I slipped them on once I got to my client’s home. I PUT THEM ON OVER AN ALREADY POPPED BLISTER and gave a lesson, rode a horse, and then spent 2hr walking around Costco!!!!!!” — Amanda
$9.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Nexcare Blister Prevention Tape
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Get ahead of blisters with this soft, cushy protective tape from Nexcare. It's waterproof, flexible and stretchy, conforming with your body's movements for maximum comfort. It's waterproof and sweat-proof, which means it can be worn during sports, while exercising, doing manual labor, and more. It's a subtle way to protect your heels and other blister-prone spots without drawing attention to the area. One reviewer even noted that they use it under their eyes to clean eyeshadow fallout and keep their eyeliner sharp and crisp while applying makeup. We love versatile products, and this speaks to the tape's gentleness!

Promising reviews: "I use it to protect some of my fingers when rowing: thumb and the index finger of the outside hand. It works very well. Easy to cut with your fingers, easy to remove, no residue, soft and stays on when you overlap a little, and stays on when wet." — Kindle customer

"I don't buy this tape for my feet...I put it under my eyes when I do my makeup for that crisp eyeshadow line! This is really why I buy this stuff. It doesn’t have the same adhesive as regular tape, so it sticks on just as well, but it doesn’t pull your skin when you take it off. The outside of the tape grabs all the fallout from my eyeshadow. So good!" — wags
$5.29 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Blister Cushions Seal And Heal Bandages
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These water- and sweat-resistant bandages were specifically designed to help cushion and protect blisters and can also be used preventatively. They are manufactured with hydrogels that help to moisturize the affected area and help with healing. These bandages are thin, flexible and discreet, so you can wear them whenever necessary without feeling self-conscious.

Promising review: "This is magic. So I'm normally not a huge fan of writing reviews but these are AMAZING!! I was in a wedding all day followed by a week at Disney world so I bought these in advance figuring I would probably need them. Got back to the hotel after the wedding realized I had a blister and slapped one of these on. Showered the next morning, spent all day walking around Disney springs went to bed and it was STILL on my foot the next morning (a little worse for the wear but after 24 hours i was impressed) Took it off and the blister was basically gone. I can't say enough good things. Got another small blister at disney later in the week 24 hours later also almost gone. Buy these you won't regret it." — Sarah
$6.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
KT Tape Blister Prevention
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

While originally designed for athletic performance, this blister-preventing tape can help anyone avoid blisters, chafing and hot spots. It's hypoallergenic and latex-free, so you don't have to worry about skin irritation. It's made with thin, flexible material with a rounded edge that lasts for up to two days. If it's good enough for athletes, it's definitely good enough for the rest of us!

Promising reviews: "I'm a runner and wannabe triathlete. My go-to for Achilles hot spot has always been Bandaid fabric. I decided to try the KT Blister Prevention when I had to add an ankle brace that was making a raw spot on my Achilles, and was pulling my bandaid off. The KT tape is wider and longer than the typical 3/4 x 3" bandaid, and has no pad in the center. You get more area coverage and vastly better adhesion with the KT Blister Prevention. It also comes in a very handy flip-open plastic container so it's easy to stow and take with you. I am very happy with how well these stay on and the relief they provide from friction irritation." — Mace Foster

"I used this tape when I developed a blister while traveling. I used the tape which gave me immediate relief and it stayed in place for 4 days. It was great." — Amazon customerPesty Knitter
$9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Gold Bond Friction Defense Gel Stick
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This aloe-infused gel stick can be used to moisturize and reduce friction from areas that are prone to blistering and chafing, like toes and ankles or even inner thighs. It's easy to apply and has a gentle, non-greasy, unscented formula that works with even the most sensitive skin. It's an easy preventative measure that can make a big difference.

Promising review: "I just started using after standing long hours for work and getting blisters and raw feet, and this stuff really works! I was totally skeptical but after using I haven’t gotten any blisters:) Will be buying more!" — SheRocks

"Works great and at a bargain! I have thick thighs and love to wear sundresses in the summer. I do a lot of walking so I am constantly in fear of the dreaded chafe. I used to use Lush's Silky Underwear dusting powder, which works beautifully, but it's hard to justify the cost when you need to use so much for it to be effective. Now I can just swipe the roll-on between my thighs and I'm good for the day! Works just as well at half the cost. No discernable scent or greasy residue. I can see a huge difference between the appearance of my skin before and after I started applying." — Hannah
$6.28 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Designed to both treat and prevent blisters before they start, these popular hydrocolloid bandage patches come in four different shapes and sizes in each package. They are water-resistant and extra sticky, so they won't budge during hikes or while dancing and keep your blister safe from bacteria and friction. Use them as heel protectors or on your toes to avoid hot spots, and rest easy knowing you won't be feeling pain anytime soon.

Promising review: "I got a big heel blister while breaking in some new work boots.
It would have been painful to keep wearing the boots with a traditional band aid. These Dr. Frederick's heel bandages work like magic. They are literally like a padded extra layer of skin. Put one on and you can't even feel the blister anymore. Could put the boots back on and go right back to work. And they fit so well, that towards the end of the healing period I forgot and even took a shower with it on and still stuck on fine. Like I say, like a layer of temporary skin." — Kevin Weatherman
$13.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
First Aid Only Moleskin Blister Protection
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Add these moleskin patches to your kit and keep your skin comfortable. These thin, flexible bandages are made with soft material that moves with the contours of your body, protecting against friction and pressure. Each pack includes 10 squares that can be cut to fit your individual body parts.

Promising reviews: "This worked perfect. I always get blisters on my feet at conventions, this stuck to the bottom of my foot all day. No slipping or unstuck corners. Even with sweaty feet. It prevented the blisters I typically get. I'll be using this for every event." — Tamara

"Perfect for protecting the toes from blisters! I have one toe in particular that is prone to blisters from high mileage running and this really helps! I put a little aquaphor on the tip of the toe and nail so it doesn’t stick to that part, then cut a strip and put on the mole skin. It stays in place even after 15 mile runs and my toe is much happier!" — Michelle

$4.81 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Band-Aid HydroSeal Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The high-rating and rave reviews for these bandages speak for themselves. Not only are these bandages great with blisters, but they work wonders on all manner of wounds. They're waterproof and are designed to provide a cushion for painful blisters or cuts and protect from further rubbing and irritation. They're a great way to keep the area sanitary.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these! They pad my cuts/blisters enough to keep the skin from getting irritated with repeated activity. The key is to leave them on for several days until they fall off on their own so the adhesive doesn't rip off the damaged skin." — collegestudent

"I love these for my heels with new kicks!! Walked all over London and Paris in New shoes...life savers. I ordered so many to keep with me all the time. They are almost healing. This and the brand by Dr. Frederick are game changers if you work or do anything that may result in band aid needs. Strange but I'm actually reviewing bands aids but here we are. Lol" — Ali Loves To Share
$5.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A rechargeable electric callus remover

Pamper Your Feet With These Highly-Rated Callus Removers

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE