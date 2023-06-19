If there’s one thing that will ruin a day, it’s the creation of new blisters . Sometimes they sneak up on you and other times you can see them coming from a mile away — regardless, they’re a major pain. Between weddings , vacations and commutes, there are plenty of opportunities for these unsightly and often agonizing pustules to arise. But with a bit of foresight, it is possible to quickly treat, conceal and hopefully prevent blisters from ever forming in the first place.

Whether you’ve got a pair of heels that always do you dirty, new sandals you need to break in or leather loafers that keep rubbing you the wrong way, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a selection of high-rated and well-reviewed products that users swear by when trying to prevent and heal blisters. Pick a few up for yourself and have them on hand should the need ever arise. You’ll never be caught off guard and limping again.