Body Glide Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsWhen it comes to prevention, a balm always comes in handy to ease irritation and friction. This Body Glide blister balm is formulated with vitamins A and C that helps to hydrate and soften dry, chafed feet, eliminating that telltale rubbing that causes blisters. Keep one in your bag while you're on the go so you can use it whenever necessary.: "I love this item! I came back from 10 days walking around in Portugal, averaging about 22,000 steps a day. I bought new shoes (both sandals and tennis shoes) for this trip not even thinking of the potential of blisters that these new shoes could create. So I quickly bought blister bandaids and packed them away. Well I stumbled across this miracle balm and said "well why not! I got bandaids if this does not work". And let me tell you, the bandaids haven't been touched. THIS BALM SAVED MY TRIP! I applied this all over my feet before heading out for the unlimited hills that I was going to walk around in Lisbon and NOT ONCE did I worry about blisters. I never needed to reapply but some might for extra precaution. I was with two other females who were on the struggle bus of shoes and blisters and I kept telling them to try this balm but they never did. Jokes on them because as they kept fixing and reapplying new bandaids on their blisters I was skipping down the street. I need to buy this in bulk because I'm never gonna leave home without this. I even applied the balm on, then put socks on for my sneakers. BUY BUY BUY!" — Amazon customer