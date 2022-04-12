Promising reviews:
“Went on a hike, got a blister on my heel. These pads saved me...put one on and I was able to finish the hike with minimal pain. I won’t walk or hike without these in my pack!” — Kate
“Nicely padded to protect blisters and other injuries. Sticks much better than an ordinary bandage.” — Grant
“This helps heal blisters and protect from further friction damage better than any other type of bandage. Highly recommended.” — JP
“Purchased for my son who has clubbed feet and was developing a pressure sore from his BNB. This worked perfectly to provide some cushion and relieve the soar enough for it to heal. Highly recommend club foot parents to have this in their cabinets!” — Nicole
“More than just for blisters! We purchased this product to keep in a small first aid kit in our RV and our backpacks when hiking. This past weekend I cut the tip of my finger with a knife while in our RV. I immediately pulled out the hydro seal bandage and applied to the tip of my finger which was bleeding constantly. I ensured I had a good, tight seal and it worked better than any bandaid I’ve ever used. I had to leave it on my finger for two days just to ensure my skin had sealed a bit and wasn’t bleeding but that was due to the cut not the bandage. I’m buying another pack of these to keep on hand.” — Nancy Ferri