Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Blockbuster' And Twitter Users Can't Believe The Irony

Netflix released the official trailer for “Blockbuster” on Friday, prompting Twitter users to point out the irony of the new series premiering on the streaming platform.

The show follows a Blockbuster Video manager named Timmy (Randall Park) as he and his employees fight to keep their store — the company’s only remaining location — afloat.

The first season of the series, which also stars Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz, is set to debut Nov. 3. The trailer begins with Timmy grimacing as he hears that their Blockbuster store is the “last one on Earth” after a string of recent closures.

The irony that the series will exclusively stream on Netflix — which is widely believed to have aided in the video rental company’s downfall — was not lost on Twitter users.

“Netflix is basically dancing on Blockbuster’s grave here,” one user wrote Saturday.

Given the origins of Netflix and the reasons for the demise of Blockbuster, the very existence of this show is like exhuming the dead body of your arch enemy just to stab them again. pic.twitter.com/kIdNLSMVyc — Greg (@waltisfrozen) October 8, 2022

if i invented blockbuster and lost my entire franchise to netflix and then netflix decided to make a show about my franchise they ruined i’d turn into the joker idk https://t.co/LmAGrcLitk — sarah🦦 (@deanorues) October 7, 2022

Netflix making a movie about Blockbuster feels so savage pic.twitter.com/wEmVYMpBqu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Many likely felt the same way in 2020 when Netflix debuted “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary focused on a real-life store in Bend, Oregon, that is now the only Blockbuster in existence.