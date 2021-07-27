The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Blood Red Sky'

“Blood Red Sky” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This Netflix horror film premiered on July 23 and follows a mysteriously ill woman traveling with her son on a trans-Atlantic flight that is attacked by hijackers.

Advertisement

In second place is a decidedly different movie ― the British romance “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” which features Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley and Joe Alwyn.

Netflix "The Last Letter From Your Lover" on Netflix.

The following five spots are occupied by the young-adult book adaptations that make up “The Twilight Saga.” The vampire romance collection joined Netflix on July 16 and sparked some serious nostalgia for the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

Beyond the vampire romance realm, some animated films made the ranking ― including “Home” and “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost