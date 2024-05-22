U.S. NewsDonald Trump Republican National Committee

Blood Vials Sent To Republican National Committee Headquarters

Capitol Police and a hazardous materials team responded and will be investigating the contents and their sender.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington was briefly locked down Wednesday morning after a package containing two vials of blood was discovered.

A hazardous materials team from the Capitol Police responded just before 8 a.m. about a report of a suspicious package.

“The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division,” a spokesperson for the Capitol Police said in a statement. “It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated.”

The package was addressed to ex-President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

After securing the package, a lockdown in the building was lifted and Capitol Police left the scene.

Related

Donald Trump Republican National Committee
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot