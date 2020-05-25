The Bloopers Keep Coming For News Reporters Working From Home

Just because many journalists are reporting the news from their homes doesn’t mean the laughs are on lockdown.

Turns out, reporters who have been covering the serious events of the COVID-19 pandemic have found themselves in some pretty hilarious news bloopers in the process.

Inside Edition has compiled some of the wildest bloopers (viewable in the clip above), from news anchors’ pets taking over their live reports to some, er, unexpected birthday suits.

One lesson learned: Journalists who invite their kids on camera always make the cutest trainwrecks.