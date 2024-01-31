ShoppingBeautyhair hair dryer

A Hairdresser Helped Us Find The Best Dryers That Actually Work On Thick Hair

These ultra-fast and powerful blow dryers will get the job done.
The Revlon One-Step styler and dryer, T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow hair dryer and a Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3900 Advanced hair dryer.
Even those of us who try to avoid heat styling know that it’s necessary at times, especially during the winter months. No one wants to deal with having wet hair soaking their back and giving them the shivers all day long. It’s especially trying when you have thick hair, like I do, which is why it’s imperative to have a great hair dryer that works quickly and with the least amount of damage possible.

But not all hair dryers are alike. On more than one occasion, I’ve been foiled by a self-purported fast-acting hair dryer that ended up being a waste of money. To find out which dryers are best for varying textures, I consulted hairstylist Betsy Duggan of The Color Palette salon in New York City, and she shared her favorite must-have dryers for thick hair.

“When the hair has texture, you need [a dryer] to have good airflow and get very hot to [straighten] those curls,” she explained. “If you have straight (but thick) hair, you need it to have either the heat or the airflow, but it doesn’t need to have both.” She further pointed out that if your hair is curly and you like to style it as such with a diffuser to define your curls, you need less air flow coming from your dryer.

Below, you’ll find her recommendations alongside my tried-and-true editors’ picks. They’re available at a range of price points with different functionalities, so you can find the one that best fits your need and budget.

1
Amazon
Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3900 Advanced hair dryer
"I have used this hair dyer in the salon for my entire career," hairstylist Betsy Duggan told HuffPost. "It's made in Italy and is a very strong professional blow dryer perfect for thick and textured hair." No wonder it's her favorite hair dryer. it comes with two snap-on concentrator nozzles and has a lightweight design that fits comfortably in the hand.
$179 at Amazon (regularly $194.99)
2
Amazon
Parlux Advance Light Ionic & Ceramic hair dryer
Duggan recommends this hair dryer for thick, straight hair. It has a built-in silencer so it won't make a racket, and it does wonders for smoothing out frizz. Reviewers love that it's lightweight and compact but doesn't skimp on power — a must when you've got a high volume of hair to dry. Others noted that it gives you salon-quality hair from the comfort of home.
$219.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow hair dryer
Another Duggan go-to, this hair dryer is also a great option for those with straight-ish yet thick tresses. Its fan releases a powerful airstream and promises to deliver soft, shiny results without having to blast your hair with high heat. Reviewers love that it comes with several heat settings to keep your hair safe from damage and that it leaves even the frizziest thick hair ultra-smooth.
$199.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Dyson Supersonic dryer
If you're looking to make a big investment in a great hair dryer, then look no further than the cult-fave Dyson Supersonic. I use my mother's any time I visit her, and am always delighted by the speed at which it can dry my hair. It uses low heat that doesn't fray my ends and my hair always feels silky smooth after use. Reviewers with thick hair agree that it's worth the price tag if you're willing to pony up the cash.
$399.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Laifen hair dryer
I've sung the praises of the Laifen dryer before, and I'm not stopping anytime soon. It's eerily similar to a powerful Dyson, both in how quickly it can dry my hair and with its versatile heat levels. It features three heat settings, but the highest one doesn’t feel like it scorches or damages my hair. It’s hands-down the most comfortable and straightforward hair-drying I’ve ever experienced. You can even activate a circulating heat mode that shifts from hot to cold air (and back again) every few seconds. It comes with a nozzle to help straighten and reduce frizz, along with a diffuser that helps dry curly hair with ease. Both of these attachments are magnetic, making it easy to pop them on and off. I use it multiple times a week and am always amazed at how quickly it dries my thick, long hair.
$116 at Amazon (regularly $198.99)
6
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 hair dryer and styler
I'd be remiss if I didn't include this cult-fave styler and dryer from Revlon. HuffPost shoppers can't get enough of this popular hair appliance — it's a surefire way to get glossy, sleek hair. It's shaped like a regular round brush with detangling bristles, and comes with three heat settings so you can style, dry and smooth your hair all in one go. It's a must for anyone who loves that freshly blown-out feeling. Once you add this to your hair arsenal, you may not even need any other styling tools cluttering up your bathroom.
$39.27 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Harry Josh Pro Tools women's pro dryer 2000
A few years back, the co-working space I frequented had Harry Josh dryers in the locker room, and I found them to be the height of luxury. This model has a conveniently compact silhouette that can be deceiving because it's a powerful dryer that can dry thick hair in just minutes. I'd get ready for the day there several times a week and was always delighted to blast my hair with this minty green powerhouse. It has a cold shot button and comes with additional nozzles, but my favorite feature is the extra-long nine-foot power cord that enabled me to roam about while getting ready. it's not quite as expensive as a Dyson, but it's definitely an investment. Luckily, it'll be worth every penny, as several reviewers pointed out.
$299.99 at Amazon (regularly $339.89)

