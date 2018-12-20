Blue Apron Now Has A Weight Watchers Meal Plan

Blue Apron

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to eat healthier, to use your kitchen more often than you use Seamless, or to simply instill a healthier relationship with food, it may have just gotten a bit easier.

Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron is partnering with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to serve up WW x Blue Apron meal kits throughout the entirety of 2019. Starting Dec. 26 you can order a selection of weekly rotating healthy recipes inspired by the WW Freestyle program, and carry on getting those Weight Watchers meals delivered throughout 2019.

Part of the Weight Watchers rebrand to WW was to broaden the role it plays in helping people live healthier lives. The Freestyle program was launched to include less “point counting” to a more focused approach to healthy eating. The TL;DR version is that the Freestyle program now prioritizes eating more fruits, veggies and lean proteins and cutting down on sugar and unhealthy fats, rather than counting points.

Interestingly, this is isn’t the first time that Blue Apron has partnered with an external healthy eating program to deliver healthier meal options. Last year they partnered with Whole30 to deliver eight weeks of regimented recipes that contained no sugar, grains, legumes, soy or dairy. That partnership relaunched in September, for a short time period.

Fortunately, the WW Freestyle x Blue Apron offers a lot more flexibility than Whole30 and features healthy, well-rounded meals without cutting out any of the good stuff like cheese and bread.

WW’s experts worked closely with the culinary teams at Blue Apron to create recipes inspired by diverse cuisines using high-quality ingredients to cook meals meant for two. We’re talking meals like crispy baked chicken on top of kale and potatoes coated with caper mayo and garlic shrimp paired with Spanish style potatoes topped with peppers and onions.

“Our new WW Freestyle menu is designed to bring discovery and achievement to the home cooking experience, introducing consumers –– including WW members and Blue Apron customers –– to ingredients, techniques, and delicious meals that empower them to develop a wellness-inspired home cooking routine,” says Blue Apron CEO, Brad Dickerson

Better still, all of the meals can be tracked in the WW mobile app to help you achieve your health and wellness goals. And, while we’re of the belief that all bodies are good bodies, and that your relationship with your body and the food that goes into it is a very personal thing, we’re also of the belief that healthy eating can be an easier and more enjoyable experience. More enjoying food with family and friends, less counting of points behind the scenes, please.

If you’re trying to eat healthier in the new year and get rid of all the takeout containers in your fridge, you can sign up for the WW x Blue Apron subscription box starting on Dec. 26 and throughout 2019.