HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Blue Apron New year, new you: Blue Apron’s new WW-approved (formerly Weight Watchers) recipes will have you cooking up healthier meals, like this ancho beef and black bean bowl, in 2020.

While you might think of a resolution right after ringing in the new year (and after a couple of glasses of champagne), your promise probably isn’t the first thing on your mind after waking up the next day with a headache. It might not even make it to your top ten thoughts for the first week of the new year, either.

That way it won’t feel like you’re completely restructuring your life because of a midnight promise.

This past November, the brand partnered with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to launch WW x Blue Apron meal kits. These recipes had points assigned to them and pre-portioned ingredients that could be cooked up into healthy meals. These kits are being phased out right before 2020.

Instead, for 2020 Blue Apron is offering some new recipes on their menu with a “WW Approved” badge.

The first of the new WW-approved recipes are slated to be on Blue Apron’s menu on the week of Dec. 30, 2019. The lineup includes recipes like parmesan-crusted cauliflower steaks, ancho beef and black bean bowls, and shrimp and veggies on brown rice.

A recipe that has the “WW Approved” badge follows certain guidelines, according to an email from Blue Apron, including making vegetables the star of the meal, using lean proteins, keeping calorie counts in mind and using nutritious ingredients.

Blue Apron The first of the WW-approved recipes on Blue Apron's menu include parmesan-crusted cauliflower steaks (left) and Veracruz-style shrimp and veggies with brown rice (right).

And Blue Apron’s menu will expand, too. Rather than eight recipes to choose from on their two-serving signature plan, there will be 11 recipes each week. Of these new recipes, at least half of them will emphasize lean proteins, fruits and veggies.

Plus, recipes will have new labels so you won’t have to second guess if you can order it if you follow a special diet. These labels will include the WW stamp of approval, “vegetarian,” “carb conscious,” “plant-forward” and “500 calories or less.” In an email, Blue Apron said that they will be adding more labels later on.