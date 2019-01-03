Woman Catches A 'River Monster' And Has The Footage To Prove It

Paula Cathey Smith caught a whopper ― and she earned it.

The angler posted a nearly 12-minute video last weekend of her reeling in a huge catfish dubbed a “River Monster” by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Smith hooked the 88-pound blue catfish in Kentucky Lake, which borders Kentucky and Tennessee. The experience was “awesome,” she told HuffPost on Thursday.

Courtesy of Paula Cathey Smith Paula Cathey Smith cradles her prize catch, an 88-pound blue catfish.

Smith told the Tennessean that as soon as she dipped a fresh gizzard into the water, it bit.

“I never in my life seen a fish this big,” said Smith, who later released the fish.

The fish is Smith’s personal best in terms of weight, the Tennessee agency wrote, but she has her eye on a bigger catch.

“My goal is to beat the state record of 112 (pounds),” she told HuffPost.

Courtesy of Paula Cathey Smith Smith later released the 88-pounder, saying she hoped her grandson could catch it one day.