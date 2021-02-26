Style & Beauty

'Firefly Lane'-Inspired Blue Eye Shadow To Channel Your Inner Tully Hart

The Netflix series about fierce female friendship also serves up some fierce beauty looks.

“Firefly Lane,” Netflix’s latest success story based on Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is a show about the power and complexities of female friendship and how they change ― and in many ways stay the same ― over time.

It’s not about blue eye shadow. But there’s a lot of blue eye shadow.

A still from "Firefly Lane."
A still from "Firefly Lane."

Seriously, a lot. Especially on Heigl’s character, Tully Hart, during flashbacks to the ’70s and ’80s, and even the early 2000s. Young Hart is never seen without a sweep of powder blue on her lids. And in the ’80s scenes, her eye makeup is at its most dramatic.

Heigl and Chalke during an '80s flashback on "Firefly Lane."
Heigl and Chalke during an '80s flashback on "Firefly Lane."

It’s hard not to get a little lost in the subtle and not-so-subtle ways the costume and makeup departments show the passage of time on all the characters ― and we won’t spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it. But for Hart, the blue hue is a constant.

Blue eye makeup is a look that we might not be used to seeing after a year of mostly staying inside. But it certainly strikes a mood. And it’s a perfect playful summertime style for ― fingers crossed ― fun times ahead.

Kate and Tully forever.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Kate and Tully forever.  

Below, seven “Firefly Lane”-inspired products, from easy-to-use pencils and lid tints to mascara and full palettes that are true blue.

Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint
Glossier
Get the Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint in pool for $18
Nars Single Eyeshadow
Nars
Get the Nars Single Eyeshadow in showgirl for $13.30
Sephora Collection Intense Ink Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
Sephora
Get the Sephora Collection Intense Ink Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner in satin cobalt blue for $12
Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow
Kosas
Get the Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow in waterfall for $28
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick
Sephora
Get the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in indigo from Sephora for $29
L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara
Target
Get the L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara in cobalt blue from Target for $8.99 (price may vary)
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Get the Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in sapphire for $27

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Makeupkatherine heigleye shadowNetflixStyle & Beauty