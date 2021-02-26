“Firefly Lane,” Netflix’s latest success story based on Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is a show about the power and complexities of female friendship and how they change ― and in many ways stay the same ― over time.
It’s not about blue eye shadow. But there’s a lot of blue eye shadow.
Seriously, a lot. Especially on Heigl’s character, Tully Hart, during flashbacks to the ’70s and ’80s, and even the early 2000s. Young Hart is never seen without a sweep of powder blue on her lids. And in the ’80s scenes, her eye makeup is at its most dramatic.
It’s hard not to get a little lost in the subtle and not-so-subtle ways the costume and makeup departments show the passage of time on all the characters ― and we won’t spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it. But for Hart, the blue hue is a constant.
Blue eye makeup is a look that we might not be used to seeing after a year of mostly staying inside. But it certainly strikes a mood. And it’s a perfect playful summertime style for ― fingers crossed ― fun times ahead.
Below, seven “Firefly Lane”-inspired products, from easy-to-use pencils and lid tints to mascara and full palettes that are true blue.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.