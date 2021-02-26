“Firefly Lane,” Netflix’s latest success story based on Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is a show about the power and complexities of female friendship and how they change ― and in many ways stay the same ― over time.

It’s not about blue eye shadow. But there’s a lot of blue eye shadow.

Courtesy of Netflix A still from "Firefly Lane."

Seriously, a lot. Especially on Heigl’s character, Tully Hart, during flashbacks to the ’70s and ’80s, and even the early 2000s. Young Hart is never seen without a sweep of powder blue on her lids. And in the ’80s scenes, her eye makeup is at its most dramatic.

Courtesy of Netflix Heigl and Chalke during an '80s flashback on "Firefly Lane."

It’s hard not to get a little lost in the subtle and not-so-subtle ways the costume and makeup departments show the passage of time on all the characters ― and we won’t spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it. But for Hart, the blue hue is a constant.

Blue eye makeup is a look that we might not be used to seeing after a year of mostly staying inside. But it certainly strikes a mood. And it’s a perfect playful summertime style for ― fingers crossed ― fun times ahead.

Courtesy of Netflix Kate and Tully forever.

Below, seven “Firefly Lane”-inspired products, from easy-to-use pencils and lid tints to mascara and full palettes that are true blue.