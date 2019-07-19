Twitter Users Are Loving Blue Ivy's Vocals On Beyoncé's New Song 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé released her anticipated “Lion King”-inspired album, a project she described as a “love letter to Africa,” on Friday. Her daughter Blue Ivy’s surprise collaboration on a song from the album celebrating black women and girls has already begun to spark joy on Twitter.
The 7-year-old is featured on a track titled “Brown Skin Girl,” which also features artists WizKid and SAINt JHN. The 27-track compilation album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” was produced and curated by Beyoncé, and released on the same day the new version of “The Lion King” hits theaters.
The album features artists and producers from various nations in Africa, and artists representing the diaspora, as NPR Music noted.
Beyoncé told “Good Morning America” that she made a point to find the “best talent from Africa” for the album.
“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she later added.
Some of the African artists and producers featured on the soundtrack, include Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, Nigerian musicians Tekno, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi and Tiwa Savage and Cameroonian singer Salatiel.
“Brown Skin Girl” opens with a duet with Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN as they sing: “Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world, I never trade you for anybody else, singing ... ”
Elsewhere in the song, Beyoncé gives a shoutout to a few dark-skinned black women in the entertainment industry, like Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.
People on Twitter celebrated Blue Ivy’s feature, and the message of empowerment behind “Brown Skin Girl”: