Twitter Users Are Loving Blue Ivy's Vocals On Beyoncé's New Song 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé released her anticipated “Lion King”-inspired album, a project she described as a “love letter to Africa,” on Friday. Her daughter Blue Ivy’s surprise collaboration on a song from the album celebrating black women and girls has already begun to spark joy on Twitter.

The 7-year-old is featured on a track titled “Brown Skin Girl,” which also features artists WizKid and SAINt JHN. The 27-track compilation album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” was produced and curated by Beyoncé, and released on the same day the new version of “The Lion King” hits theaters.

The album features artists and producers from various nations in Africa, and artists representing the diaspora, as NPR Music noted.

Beyoncé told “Good Morning America” that she made a point to find the “best talent from Africa” for the album.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she later added.

“Brown Skin Girl” opens with a duet with Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN as they sing: “Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world, I never trade you for anybody else, singing ... ”

Elsewhere in the song, Beyoncé gives a shoutout to a few dark-skinned black women in the entertainment industry, like Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.

People on Twitter celebrated Blue Ivy’s feature, and the message of empowerment behind “Brown Skin Girl”:

Blu Ivy is ready for her own album sef. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 19, 2019

Brown skin girl is such a love song to black women. Thank you Beyoncé. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) July 19, 2019

Somehow Beyoncé knew we needed an entire album celebrating our BLACKNESS on today of all the days.



Brown Skin Girl is a love song to girls like me and I so needed this! pic.twitter.com/i7OtiPYSma — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) July 19, 2019

This song is worth 100 years of dreams! #brownskingirl @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/3Iq298R2ig — S A I N t J H N (@SAINtJHN) July 19, 2019

Me hearing Wizkid and Beyonce murder brown skin girlpic.twitter.com/wmhcYtU4XX — K_O (@blaise_ko) July 19, 2019