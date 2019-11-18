Blue Ivy Is Now A Soul Train Award-Winning Songwriter And You're Not

Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t lean on her lineage forever, right? The 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was long overdue to start racking up music accomplishments of her own.
So fans on Twitter eagerly congratulated her Sunday after she won a Soul Train Award for a song she helped her mom create, “Brown Skin Girl.”
The music tribute to women of color marks Blue Ivy’s first songwriting credit, host channel BET noted. She also sings on the track.
Blue Ivy shares the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, SAINt JHN and others, according to the Associated Press.
Twitter users applauded the young Carter for her breakthrough:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.