Blue Ivy Is Now A Soul Train Award-Winning Songwriter And You're Not

Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t lean on her lineage forever, right? The 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was long overdue to start racking up music accomplishments of her own.

So fans on Twitter eagerly congratulated her Sunday after she won a Soul Train Award for a song she helped her mom create, “Brown Skin Girl.”

The music tribute to women of color marks Blue Ivy’s first songwriting credit, host channel BET noted. She also sings on the track.

Blue Ivy shares the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, SAINt JHN and others, according to the Associated Press.

Twitter users applauded the young Carter for her breakthrough:

At age 7, Blue Ivy Carter just won her very first award, Songwriter’s Award for Brown Skin Girl at the Soul Train Awards 2019. pic.twitter.com/ah9w3CULRM — INTO THE UNKNOOOOOOOOOOWN (@beeyonceknight) November 18, 2019

Congrats to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy for winning a Soul Train award. pic.twitter.com/KaTr2zLjAs — tap dancing ni**erbear (@VanDerek_) November 18, 2019

Blue ivy just won her first award at the Soul Train Awards. A 7-year old really doing that

pic.twitter.com/h3DsasDDbE — keyoncé 🗿 (@heyitzkennedi) November 18, 2019

Blue to Beyoncé after getting that songwriter award at age 7 pic.twitter.com/5ajl974kbR — bebe ☁️ (@jiminsyonce) November 18, 2019

Blue Ivy has a Soul Train award? Dozie what are you doing with your life? — Ace♤ecA (@Dozi_e30) November 18, 2019