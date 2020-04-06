HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s just another sign of the times: You’ve probably become numb to the reminder from your iPhone saying that your screen time this week was up.

And while you might be thinking ‘what’s a week’ nowadays, in between Zoom meetings with co-workers, FaceTime calls with friends, and finishing up “Tiger King,” you might be finding yourself staring at all your screens a lot more.

As a precaution, you might have looked into blue-light-blocking glasses, which (as the name gives away) block blue light and have become pretty popular in recent years, per their claims of reducing eye strain and improving sleep.

As the Cleveland Clinic explains, staring at a screen all day can cause physical discomfort, including headaches and dry eyes, due to something called computer vision syndrome, or digital eye strain. Doctors don’t recommend blue-light glasses for dealing with discomfort from digital eye strain during the day, but rather giving your eyes frequent breaks, sitting farther from the screen and using eye drops.

Digital devices also release blue light, which isn’t linked to eye disease or eye strain, but has been known to mess with your sleep cycle, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. That’s because blue light messes with your body’s circadian rhythm — basically what signals your brain to sleep when it’s dark and stay up when it’s light.

While professionals agree the best advice for getting more sleep is putting the phone away before bedtime, we’ve all been guilty of a little late-night scrolling and sleeping next to our phones. So it might be worth slipping on a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses before bedtime while using your devices. Sweet dreams, blue light.

There are a lot of blue-light glasses out there from eyewear brands like Felix Gray and Warby Parker. So we kept our eyes out and found blue light glasses that you’ll actually want to wear while you’re working from home, binge-watching or scrolling through social media.