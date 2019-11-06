Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the outcome of the Kentucky gubernatorial race would send a “big message” about himself.

“If you lose, they’re gonna say ’Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. This was the greatest,’” Trump said at a rally for Bevin. “You can’t let that happen to me!”

Trump’s critics said there was another “big message” in the results, one about the 2020 election. They took to Twitter to celebrate gains for Democrats, especially in traditionally red areas, and to warn that Trump and his allies ― including Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― could be facing uphill reelection battles next year:

This is what a blue wave looks like!

🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 https://t.co/dC8gyBfYK5 — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) November 6, 2019

Imagine @shelly_simonds’ demoralization two years ago when her race (a tie) went to the Rs bc/ of a drawing from a hat. But she didn’t give up on politics & now she’s part of another #BlueWave as #Virginia House AND Senate flip from R to D. https://t.co/QKyjAZ0a0a — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 6, 2019

Hey, @senatemajldr: Kentucky has a Democratic Governor.



Look out. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 6, 2019

You’re up next Mitch McConnell. — Jess O'Connell (@JessOConnell) November 6, 2019

Just north of Kentucky, in Indiana, this is another canary in the coal mine. Democrats do not win in Carmel, Indiana...until now. #BlueWave https://t.co/L0KIViVAiK — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 6, 2019

When I told my fellow Virginia Republicans that the #BlueWave was not over post 2017 & 2018. That toxic Trump has destroyed the GOP brand. I was laughed at. Tonight’s results show that I was spot on. Look at suburban vote totals. Women & Independents are gone! #VALeg — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 6, 2019

Impeachment Inquiry backlash?



Yeah, right.



Trump campaigned hard in (red state) Kentucky for the incumbent Republican Governor.



The incumbent Republican Governor just went down in flames.



What happened to all the winning Donald?#BlueWave — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 6, 2019

Kentucky Rain keeps coming down! yes baby the kids are waking up #educationHealthCare so much more #AndyBeshear #BlueWave — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 6, 2019

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



The #BlueWave in 2020 is coming.



Sincerely,

America — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2019

If a Democrat can win statewide in Kentucky's gubernatorial race, #MoscowMitch should start packing up his Senate office now.



Get the message @realDonaldTrump?



The #BlueWave is real.#TheResistance — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 6, 2019

Democratic voters are absolutely DISGUSTED by Donald Trump.



From the 2018 #BlueWave to the #KYGov race, never underestimate how important a factor that is.



Dems don't need to pander to anyone. They should embrace full-throated progressive policies and get America back on track. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 6, 2019

Another sign of the #BlueWave spreading through the Virginia suburbs.



Notably, this is the board previously chaired by Corey Stewart (Trump's 2016 Virginia campaign chair and 2018 GOP Senate nominee) https://t.co/Pkd2VZAbn0 — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) November 6, 2019

Nothing is more encouraging then to see the blue wave continue to roll on unabated — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 6, 2019

Hope you’re ready to lose next year @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2ovfJUYZUW — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) November 6, 2019

My favorite moment in the #BlueWave happening in Kentucky, Virginia, and other state elections, is this woman (seen here telling @realDonaldTrump what we all think of him as his motorcade rolls by) was elected as well. pic.twitter.com/yFBfyI6pbO — malibufire (@malibufire) November 6, 2019

Remember, it's never a single wave.



It's always waves (plural).



We are seeing blue wave after blue wave.



We need to keep it up. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) November 6, 2019

More proof that Democrats are highly motivated to VOTE OUT @realDonaldTrump and his @GOP cronies.



I can't wait for 2020.😎#BlueWave https://t.co/Dd50YvRQPm — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) November 6, 2019

Trump went to the World Series and got booed.



Trump went to a UFC fight and got booed.



Trump went to Kentucky and the next day the state elected a Democrat Governor.



You’re welcome. — God (@thegoodgodabove) November 6, 2019