Democrats flipped both houses of the Virginia legislature, made gains in statewide elections in the South and may have even picked off a sitting Republican governor as Andy Beshear (D) declared victory over Gov. Matt Bevin in a close race in Kentucky.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the outcome of the Kentucky gubernatorial race would send a “big message” about himself.
“If you lose, they’re gonna say ’Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. This was the greatest,’” Trump said at a rally for Bevin. “You can’t let that happen to me!”
Trump’s critics said there was another “big message” in the results, one about the 2020 election. They took to Twitter to celebrate gains for Democrats, especially in traditionally red areas, and to warn that Trump and his allies ― including Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― could be facing uphill reelection battles next year: