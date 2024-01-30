“Quiet as a mouse. For several months we’ve been considering purchasing a BluAir purifier to remove dust, pollen, and pet dander from the air. Three relatives have purchased this purifier and are very satisfied with its performance. We’ve had ours for a couple weeks and run it 24/7. It really has improved the air quality in our home. No more stuffiness or sneezing from pet dander, dust, etc. and it is very quiet as advertised. We set it on auto which is the recommended setting, and have it in our dining/living area. Our 411a Max is a smaller purifier bc our home is around 1,000 sq.ft. Works great! Would definitely recommend.” — M

“Got this purifier for the winter months, and I wish we would have gotten this sooner. It actually works. The entire footprint of this purifier is basically a filter. It’s the largest filter I’ve seen in an air purifier this size. It clears the cooking smells out of the kitchen. I love the way it looks and the Scandi design. The air feels and smells fresher in the house since using this everyday” — Alex Teacher

“Amazing! Love the machine, it’s quiet and looks great in our living room. We have a big space and the air definitely feels a lot fresher. Can’t rave about this enough!” — Mo

“It works. I’ve had this for about a week, and so far it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. It DOES improve the quality and smell of the air. It’s quiet except at the highest setting. It is lightweight enough to lift easily. It looks neat and tidy. And the price is very reasonable, rare these days for anything. This is my third air purifer and far and away the best.” — Anonymousreader26