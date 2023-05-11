ShoppingBeautyMakeupskin care

The Best Blurring Products For Flawless Skin, According To Makeup Artists

From "airbrush" primers to flawless-finish setting powder, these products can give your skin a real-life filter.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-up-for-ever-hd-skin-foundation-P479712" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Make Up For Ever HD Skin foundation" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-up-for-ever-hd-skin-foundation-P479712" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Make Up For Ever HD Skin foundation</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoft-matte-complete-concealer-P416200" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nars Soft Matte concealer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoft-matte-complete-concealer-P416200" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nars Soft Matte concealer</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fambient-lighting-palette-P382309" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hourglass Ambient Lighting palette" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=645a54e6e4b005be8fef2c8a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fambient-lighting-palette-P382309" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Hourglass Ambient Lighting palette</a>
Sephora
Make Up For Ever HD Skin foundation, Nars Soft Matte concealer and Hourglass Ambient Lighting palette

There’s a makeup product for almost every skin concern, including acne, aging and sensitive skin. But if you have uneven texture, large pores, hyperpigmentation or blemishes you want to conceal, reaching for makeup products that provide a “blurring” effect may be the answer to your beauty woes.

I first came across the concept on TikTok, where products like Danessa Myricks’ blurring balm powder and Milk Makeup’s mattifying and blurring primer are having a major moment. And as someone with a fair amount of acne scars and texture in my T-zone, I wanted to learn how blurring products actually work.

Anna Agostena, a New York City-based makeup artist, told me that makeup products geared toward the blur effect can temporarily reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

“When light hits the skin, it reflects in different directions, which can create shadows and highlight imperfections such as pores and fine lines. Blurring products scatter light on the skin, which helps to create a soft focus effect that minimizes the appearance of these imperfections,” she said.

She added that this type of beauty product is great for people with oily skin or visible pores, as it helps to create a smooth, matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.

If you want to achieve the filter-like blurred effect in your own makeup routine, keep reading for top product recommendations from Agostena and other makeup artists.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
Nars Soft Matte concealer
New York City-based makeup artist Anna Agostena told HuffPost that using a matte cream concealer like this one from Nars is her favorite way to cover areas with large pores.

"I like to use a tiny fluffy brush and work very little product into the pores in circular motions. A little patience, and the pores disappear like magic!" she said.

It comes in 30 shades and provides full coverage with the addition of several skin-beneficial ingredients, including wrinkle-reducing peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants.
$32 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Givenchy Ambient Lighting palette
"I use [this palette] as the final step on my makeup applications. It gives a soft-focus blurry finish to the skin, while adding a natural coming-from-within glow," Agostena said. "This powder removes the powdery look from setting powders and makes everything look more cohesive."

The palette comes in three color combinations that all offer radiant finishes that manipulate light to filter out the look of imperfections, pores, and wrinkles.
$69 at Sephora
3
Sephora
Hourglass Vanish airbrush primer
Alexa Rae, a New York City-based makeup artist, recommends this translucent primer because it smooths skin and gives a blurred effect. Plus, she noted, it doesn't pill up or feel thick on the skin like a lot of silicone primers.

Like the name suggests, it provides an airbrushed look and also extends the wear of your makeup. It's free of parabens, phthalates and and sulfates SLS and SLES.
$24+ at Sephora
4
Sephora
Givenchy Prisme Libre loose setting powder
Both Rae and Agostena picked this luxe matte powder as a must-have for its blurring effect, with Agostena calling it a "real-life filter for your face."

It comes in six color combinations designed to illuminate the face. Each shade contains two colors for correction and two for radiance.
$59 at Sephora
5
Sephora
Make Up For Ever HD Skin foundation
"This foundation blurs the skin to appear flawless and glowing, while still feeling lightweight and super skin-like. You can use the thinnest layer and it will give 'perfect skin' on camera," Rae said.

It comes in 40 shades and has medium coverage and a natural finish.
$45 at Sephora
6
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Fnish setting powder
"This powder will blur and mattify the skin without making it feel too matte, so while it controls shine, it will also leave a beautiful, smooth radiance," Rae said.

The compact pressed powder comes in four shades that leave a natural finish. It also contains rose wax and almond oil that help soften and nourish skin.
$48 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection blurring under-eye powder
"I love a good baked mineral powder. Packed with light-reflecting particles, it blurs fine lines under the eye with a luminous, skin-like finish and is great for setting concealer to prevent creasing and increase longevity," said Milwaukee-based makeup artist Shalisa Smith.

She recommended this baked powder from Pat McGrath Labs that comes in four shades and gives a radiant, natural finish.
$34 at Sephora
8
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint
If you're looking for a blurring foundation, Smith recommends this popular option from Fenty.

"We already know Rihanna basically invented shade range — and the same can be said about her tinted moisturizer. It has light, buildable coverage that feels like a second skin. This is literally like an Instagram filter for your face! I love to warm it up with my hands and press into the skin. It covers blemishes, color-corrects and leaves you with a beautiful velvety finish," she said.

It comes in 25 shades.
$35 at Sephora
9
Sephora
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm powder
Smith said this balm from Danessa Myricks Beauty is her favorite blurring product to use because of its versatility.

"It comes in 11 flexible shades suitable for all skin types, and a 'colorless' universal shade that can be used as a primer. It controls oil like no other and fills in texture beautifully," she said.
$36 at Sephora
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A gentle bubbly clay mask

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Doctors Look For When Finding Their Own Doctor

Home & Living

I’m A Vet, And This Is The One Thing I Won’t Let My Dog Eat

Food & Drink

Chefs Reveal The Best Pasta Shapes For Perfect Mac And Cheese

Style & Beauty

12 Warning Signs You’re About To Get A Bad Facial, According To Aestheticians

Travel

Want A Fun Vacation Without The Crowds? Try ‘Second City’ Travel.

Parenting

Parents’ ‘Milestone FOMO’ Is At An All-Time High. Here’s How To Deal.

Parenting

ByBye Crib, Hello Montessori Bed? Here’s What To Know About This Sleep Option.

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Home & Living

What's The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use