The Best Blurring Products For Flawless Skin, According To Makeup Artists

There’s a makeup product for almost every skin concern, including acne, aging and sensitive skin. But if you have uneven texture, large pores, hyperpigmentation or blemishes you want to conceal, reaching for makeup products that provide a “blurring” effect may be the answer to your beauty woes.
I first came across the concept on TikTok, where products like Danessa Myricks’ blurring balm powder and Milk Makeup’s mattifying and blurring primer are having a major moment. And as someone with a fair amount of acne scars and texture in my T-zone, I wanted to learn how blurring products actually work.
Anna Agostena, a New York City-based makeup artist, told me that makeup products geared toward the blur effect can temporarily reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.
“When light hits the skin, it reflects in different directions, which can create shadows and highlight imperfections such as pores and fine lines. Blurring products scatter light on the skin, which helps to create a soft focus effect that minimizes the appearance of these imperfections,” she said.
She added that this type of beauty product is great for people with oily skin or visible pores, as it helps to create a smooth, matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.
If you want to achieve the filter-like blurred effect in your own makeup routine, keep reading for top product recommendations from Agostena and other makeup artists.
Nars Soft Matte concealer
New York City-based makeup artist Anna Agostena
told HuffPost that using a matte cream concealer like this one from Nars is her favorite way to cover areas with large pores.
"I like to use a tiny fluffy brush and work very little product into the pores in circular motions. A little patience, and the pores disappear like magic!" she said.
It comes in 30 shades and provides full coverage with the addition of several skin-beneficial ingredients, including wrinkle-reducing peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants.
Givenchy Ambient Lighting palette
"I use [this palette] as the final step on my makeup applications. It gives a soft-focus blurry finish to the skin, while adding a natural coming-from-within glow," Agostena said. "This powder removes the powdery look from setting powders and makes everything look more cohesive."
The palette comes in three color combinations that all offer radiant finishes that manipulate light to filter out the look of imperfections, pores, and wrinkles.
Hourglass Vanish airbrush primer
Alexa Rae
, a New York City-based makeup artist, recommends this translucent primer because it smooths skin and gives a blurred effect. Plus, she noted, it doesn't pill up or feel thick on the skin like a lot of silicone primers.
Like the name suggests, it provides an airbrushed look and also extends the wear of your makeup. It's free of parabens, phthalates and and sulfates SLS and SLES
.
Givenchy Prisme Libre loose setting powder
Both Rae and Agostena picked this luxe matte powder as a must-have for its blurring effect, with Agostena calling it a "real-life filter for your face."
It comes in six color combinations designed to illuminate the face. Each shade contains two colors for correction and two for radiance.
Make Up For Ever HD Skin foundation
"This foundation blurs the skin to appear flawless and glowing, while still feeling lightweight and super skin-like. You can use the thinnest layer and it will give 'perfect skin' on camera," Rae said.
It comes in 40 shades and has medium coverage and a natural finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Fnish setting powder
"This powder will blur and mattify the skin without making it feel too matte, so while it controls shine, it will also leave a beautiful, smooth radiance," Rae said.
The compact pressed powder comes in four shades that leave a natural finish. It also contains rose wax and almond oil that help soften and nourish skin.
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection blurring under-eye powder
"I love a good baked mineral powder. Packed with light-reflecting particles, it blurs fine lines under the eye with a luminous, skin-like finish and is great for setting concealer to prevent creasing and increase longevity," said Milwaukee-based makeup artist Shalisa Smith
.
She recommended this baked powder from Pat McGrath Labs that comes in four shades and gives a radiant, natural finish.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint
If you're looking for a blurring foundation, Smith recommends this popular option from Fenty.
"We already know Rihanna basically invented shade range — and the same can be said about her tinted moisturizer. It has light, buildable coverage that feels like a second skin. This is literally like an Instagram filter for your face! I love to warm it up with my hands and press into the skin. It covers blemishes, color-corrects and leaves you with a beautiful velvety finish," she said.
It comes in 25 shades.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm powder
Smith said this balm from Danessa Myricks Beauty is her favorite blurring product to use because of its versatility.
"It comes in 11 flexible shades suitable for all skin types, and a 'colorless' universal shade that can be used as a primer. It controls oil like no other and fills in texture beautifully," she said.