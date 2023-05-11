The Best Blurring Products For Flawless Skin, According To Makeup Artists

There’s a makeup product for almost every skin concern, including acne, aging and sensitive skin. But if you have uneven texture, large pores, hyperpigmentation or blemishes you want to conceal, reaching for makeup products that provide a “blurring” effect may be the answer to your beauty woes.

I first came across the concept on TikTok, where products like Danessa Myricks’ blurring balm powder and Milk Makeup’s mattifying and blurring primer are having a major moment. And as someone with a fair amount of acne scars and texture in my T-zone, I wanted to learn how blurring products actually work.

Anna Agostena, a New York City-based makeup artist, told me that makeup products geared toward the blur effect can temporarily reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

“When light hits the skin, it reflects in different directions, which can create shadows and highlight imperfections such as pores and fine lines. Blurring products scatter light on the skin, which helps to create a soft focus effect that minimizes the appearance of these imperfections,” she said.

She added that this type of beauty product is great for people with oily skin or visible pores, as it helps to create a smooth, matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.

If you want to achieve the filter-like blurred effect in your own makeup routine, keep reading for top product recommendations from Agostena and other makeup artists.

