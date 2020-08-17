Bo Derek On Why She And John Corbett Haven't Married After Nearly 20 Years Together

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Bo Derek and John Corbett have been dating for 18 years. "We take things day by day," Derek said of the duo's relationship status.

Bo Derek and John Corbett began dating in 2002. Not much has changed regarding their relationship status since then ― but that’s just the way they like it.

The “10” star explained why she and the “Sex and the City” actor haven’t gone down the marriage route in a new interview with Fox News.

She insisted that they’re still taking things “day by day” and quipped that they’re “starting to get a little more settled” 18 years in.

“I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” Derek, 63, said in regards to tying the knot. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.”

“He makes me laugh all the time. He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am,” she said. “We take things day by day and I think we are still there.”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images When it comes to relationships, Corbett told HuffPost in 2016 that “the secret is just enjoy being together.”

Corbett, who is 59, told HuffPost in 2016 that for him, the secret to a successful relationship boils down to three words: “don’t get married.”

“I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing,” he said at the time. Instead, Corbett said “the secret is just enjoy being together.”

Derek was previously married to actor John Derek until his death in 1998. The two, who had a nearly 30-year age gap, first began dating when Bo was only 17, something she recently told Variety she is “very conflicted” about now.

“There was no Me Too-ing with John,” Bo said of her late husband. “But yeah, I’m very conflicted about it when I look back on being 17 with a 46-year-old man.” “As I said, I thought I knew everything. It felt right at the time,” she added. “Now, when I look back at the photos of me, I was young — 17 is young.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!