Bo Derek Reveals Why She Never Had Children

Actor Bo Derek told Variety in a wide-ranging interview last week that she once considered having children, but she felt that her life was “so crazy,” kids wouldn’t fit in.
“I thought about it at one time, but my life was so unconventional,” she told interviewer Marc Malkin for the article, published Friday. “I think kids deserve at least a chance to have two parents that are committed but my life was so crazy.”
“There were times I wouldn’t have a dog because my life was so crazy, let alone a child,” the “10” actor added.
Derek, who is currently making the press rounds on behalf of her new Reelz documentary, “In My Own Words,” later told Fox News that not having kids is part of the reason why marriage isn’t really in the cards for the actor and her partner of 18 years, John Corbett.
“I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” Derek, 63, said of getting married. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.”
“He makes me laugh all the time. He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am,” she added of the “Sex and the City” actor, who is 59. “We take things day by day and I think we are still there.”
Derek and Corbett met in 2002, four years after the death of Bo’s first husband, John Derek.
The two, who had a nearly 30-year age gap between them, were married for 22 years. John’s death was such an “enormous loss” for the actor that Bo said she didn’t think she’d end up with anyone ever again.
“Some women want to pair up again right away. I didn’t,” she told Fox.
“I remember consciously fashioning myself after some girlfriends that I have [who] are single and led very full, fantastic lives with friends and family and projects that they do,” Derek continued. “And that gave them happiness.”
She later found happiness with Corbett. The “Big Fat Greek Wedding” actor told HuffPost in 2016 that he’s figured out the secret to a successful relationship: not getting married.
“I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing,” he said at the time. “I think the secret is just enjoy being together.”