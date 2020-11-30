Beat Boredom With These Board Games On Sale For Cyber Monday

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

martince2 via Getty Images Save on board and card games like Monopoly, UNO, Cards Against Humanity, chess and more this Cyber Monday.

As we prepare for another season of staying at home, we’ll have to get creative with how we stay entertained. While we might pick up a few our old quarantine hobbies — whether that’s baking bread, embroidery or taking an online class — you can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned board game.

Don’t want to roll the dice on full-price games? There are lot of good Cyber Monday deals on games for adults and the whole family. You’ll find markdowns on Monopoly and card games for cheap at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. We spotted this Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition on sale for $25 (normally $50) at Walmart.

Obsessed with “The Queens Gambit” on Netflix? We found this FanVince Magnetic Travel Folding Chess Set on sale for $13 (normally $20) at Amazon. Want something with a little less strategy and a lot more laughs? We found a lot of What Do You Meme? expansion packs to upgrade your existing game to play with the roomies.

So you can spend less time searching and more time hosting game night, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on board and card games on Cyber Monday.