Beat Boredom With These Board Games On Sale For Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday, you can save on popular board games like Monopoly, UNO, chess sets and more.

Save on board and card games like&nbsp;Monopoly, UNO, Cards Against Humanity, chess and more this Cyber Monday.
As we prepare for another season of staying at home, we’ll have to get creative with how we stay entertained. While we might pick up a few our old quarantine hobbies — whether that’s baking bread, embroidery or taking an online class — you can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned board game.

Don’t want to roll the dice on full-price games? There are lot of good Cyber Monday deals on games for adults and the whole family. You’ll find markdowns on Monopoly and card games for cheap at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. We spotted this Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition on sale for $25 (normally $50) at Walmart.

Obsessed with “The Queens Gambit” on Netflix? We found this FanVince Magnetic Travel Folding Chess Set on sale for $13 (normally $20) at Amazon. Want something with a little less strategy and a lot more laughs? We found a lot of What Do You Meme? expansion packs to upgrade your existing game to play with the roomies.

So you can spend less time searching and more time hosting game night, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on board and card games on Cyber Monday.

Take a look below:

1
New Phone, Who Dis?
Amazon
Get New Phone, Who Dis? on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Amazon.
2
Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition
Walmart
Get Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition on sale for $25 (normally $50) at Walmart.
3
UNO Color & Number Matching Card Game
Walmart
Get UNO Color & Number Matching Card Game on sale for $4 (normally $9) at Walmart.
4
Clue Game
Amazon
Get Clue Game on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Amazon.
5
Monopoly Game
Walmart
Get Monopoly Game on sale for $10 (normally $20) at Walmart.
6
Battleship With Planes Strategy Board Game
Amazon
Get Battleship With Planes Strategy Board Game on sale for $12 (normally $17) at Amazon.
7
Monopoly Deal Card Game
Amazon
Get Monopoly Deal Card Game on sale for $6 (normally $8) at Amazon.
8
Real Housewives Expansion Pack by What Do You Meme?
Amazon
Get Real Housewives Expansion Pack by What Do You Meme? on sale for $7 (normally $13) at Amazon.
9
Classic Jenga
Walmart
Get Classic Jenga on sale for $8 (normally $13) at Walmart.
10
FanVince Magnetic Travel Folding Chess Set
Amazon
Get FanVince Magnetic Travel Folding Chess Set on sale for $13 (normally $20) at Amazon.
11
Relative Insanity Board Game
Walmart
Get Relative Insanity Board Game on sale for $10 (normally $19) at Walmart.
12
Mouse Trap Board Game
Amazon
Get Mouse Trap Board Game on sale for $17 (normally $25) at Amazon.
13
Taboo
Amazon
Get Taboo on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Amazon.
14
Twister Ultimate
Amazon
Get Twister Ultimate on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Amazon.
15
for The Girls
Amazon
Get for The Girls on sale for $17 (normally $25) at Amazon.
16
Ticket To Ride Board Game
Walmart
Get Ticket To Ride Board Game on sale for $25 (normally $55) at Walmart.
17
Classic Scrabble Crossword Board Game
Walmart
Get Classic Scrabble Crossword Board Game on sale for $10 (normally $18) at Walmart.
18
Throw Throw Burrito Game: Extreme Outdoor Edition
Target
Get Throw Throw Burrito Game: Extreme Outdoor Edition on sale for $21 (normally $30) at Target.
19
Sorry! Board Game
Amazon
Get Sorry! Board Game on sale for $16 (normally $23) at Amazon.
20
Bananagrams Game
Target
Get Bananagrams Game on sale for $10 (normally $15) at Target.
21
Jumanji The Game
Target
Get Jumanji The Game on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Target.
22
The Game of Life
Walmart
Get The Game of Life on sale for $12 (normally $20) at Walmart.
23
Connect 4 Shots Activity Game,
Walmart
Get Connect 4 Shots Activity Game, on sale for $12 (normally $20) at Walmart.
