Alabama Boaters Charged After Attack On Black Co-Captain Spurred Riverfront Brawl

Three white men have been charged with misdemeanor assault after a massive brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, that began when white boaters attacked the Black co-captain of a riverboat.

All three men have been charged with third-degree assault, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert announced Tuesday. They are Richard Robins, 48; Alan Todd, 23; and Zachary Shipman, 25.

The incident began at around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the riverboat, The Harriott II, attempted to dock in its usual spot but was blocked by a pontoon boat. The riverboat, which was carrying more than 200 passengers, waited nearly 40 minutes for the smaller boat to move, Albert said.

Damien Pickett, the co-captain of The Harriott II, left the ship to speak to the owners of the private boat directly on the dock, Albert said. Video footage shows a shirtless white man running up and hitting Pickett, and then several other white men swarming and pummeling the worker.

“The co-captain was doing his job and just trying to move the boat where it could park safely,” Albert said.

Multiple videos show the moment Pickett is attacked, which led to an all-out brawl as others, including workers with The Harriott II, came to Pickett’s defense. That included a 16-year-old identified as Aaren, who was seen on video jumping into the water and swimming to Pickett to defend him.

Following the brawl, 13 individuals were detained and later released, Albert said. He added that “the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.”

