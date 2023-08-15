Toddler Dies After Falling From Boat And Getting Hit By Propeller

Walter Enslin Greer, 3, died after being struck by a propeller on a family trip. Allison Meakin/GoFundMe

A toddler has tragically died after falling off a boat and being struck by the vessel’s propeller in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Three-year-old Walter Enslin Greer was riding on a boat with family at Echo State Park on Sunday afternoon when he fell into the water and was fatally hit by a propeller near the rear of the boat, the Utah Division of State Parks said in a news release.

Utah State Park rangers responded to the scene just before 4:45 p.m. local time and recovered Greer from the water. But it was too late as Greer, who was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, had already died, officials said.

Greer’s family told NBC affiliate KSLTV that they are “devastated to be saying goodbye to our darling Walter so unexpectedly.”

“Walter was an absolute joy who loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots,” the family added. “We are so blessed to have Walter as a forever part of our family. He is so loved and we hold his memory close until we meet again.”

As of Tuesday the death remained under investigation, authorities said.

Park officials shared their “condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” in a release.

“This is just the last thing a family wants to see happen when they come to a state park or reservoir or anything like that,” Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez told CBS affiliate KUTV of the tragedy.