TMZ reported that legendary game show host Bob Barker died from Alzheimer's disease. via Associated Press

Legendary game show host Bob Barker died as a result of Alzheimer’s disease, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The longtime host of “The Price Is Right” died Aug. 26 at the age of 99 at his home in Los Angeles.

No cause of death was given at the time, but according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Barker died from Alzheimer’s disease. The host had not publicly discussed an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

It is unknown when Barker was diagnosed, but TMZ said the death certificate suggested he had the disease for years before his death.

Advertisement

HuffPost reached out to Barker’s longtime companion, Nancy Burnet, for confirmation through the entertainment icon’s publicist, Roger Neal.

“Up to two months before his death, Bob Barker routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises,” Burnet said in a statement to HuffPost.

The outlet noted that Barker had faced other health concerns in recent years, including skin cancer, back issues and multiple falls.

At Barker’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial services held in his honor. Neal told Entertainment Tonight that Barker will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills next to his wife, Dorothy Jo, who died in 1981.