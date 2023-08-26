Bob Barker In Photos: Host Ran 'The Price Is Right' For Nearly 35 Years

Longtime “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died Saturday at age 99.
After beginning his career in radio and moving on to hosting TV game shows, Barker took the helm at “The Price Is Right” and stayed for nearly 35 years until his retirement in 2007.
The TV personality was also known for his work in animal advocacy, which included his signature signoff on the game show: “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”
Here are some memorable moments from Barker’s life and career, in photos:
