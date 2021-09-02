Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing was announced by the team.

Boone, 73, has been with Washington since 2004 and moved into his role as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo after the 2015 season. He was assistant GM and vice president of player development from 2006-2013.

A four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career, Bob Boone also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

The Nationals have mandated vaccines for employees who are not players.

“As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines was the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community,” the Nationals said in a statement on Friday, per ESPN.

Mary DeCicco via Getty Images Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone, pictured with his son, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, won't comply with his team's COVID-19 requirement. So he's resigning, a source told AP.