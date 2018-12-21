Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) had “very stark warnings” about the potential partial government shutdown Friday, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Corker reportedly criticized President Trump’s tendency to be controlled by the opinions of talk-radio hosts, equating their influence over the last 24 hours to “tyranny.”

“Do we succumb to tyranny of radio talk show hosts?” Corker reportedly said, alluding to talk radio personalities like Rush Limbaugh and “Fox & Friends” hosts throwing a fuss when they learned Trump would sign a bill to fund the government that didn’t include $5 billion for a border wall.

Trump changed his mind Thursday and announced that he wouldn’t sign the bill passed by the Senate Wednesday, angering many Republicans like Corker in the process.

“We have two talk radio hosts who influenced the president,” Corker said, according to Raju. “That’s tyranny, isn’t it?”