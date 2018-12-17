Bob Corker Is Unsure If Trump Should Be Primaried In 2020

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has declined to say whether he thinks President Donald Trump should be primaried in 2020.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Sunday night, the retiring senator referred to republicanism under Trump as an “anomaly,” adding that Americans needed to be reminded about what the GOP has been about “for generations.”

“What is happening right now is not the standard Republicanism that we have had in our country for many, many years and it’s very different,” Corker said.





Sen. Corker's answer on whether a Democratic president in 2020 would be better for the country than a re-elected Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/CoaNrwEh8J — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) December 17, 2018

Dubbed “Liddle Bob Corker” by the president, the senator nevertheless is undecided on whether a Democratic president would be better for America than a re-elected Trump.

He did, however, signal that for the Democrats to have a chance at securing a win in 2020, they would need to elect a centrist.





Sen. Corker on his comment that the White House was like an "adult day care center":



"Well, you know, I was trying to be pretty funny and as it turned out, maybe it was." pic.twitter.com/QmvU9Nv6oV — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) December 17, 2018