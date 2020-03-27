Bob Dylan Responds To Coronavirus With Song About JFK Assassination

Like many musicians, Bob Dylan responded to the coronavirus outbreak by releasing new music.

However, the legendary songwriter is probably the only artist whose new song is focused on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday night, Dylan released his first original tune in eight years ― “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute epic that focuses on the killing of Kennedy.

According to Dylan’s tweet, the song was recorded a while back, but Variety noted that could mean “a matter of months or many years.”

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

The song doesn’t sugarcoat things, mentioning that “they blew off his head while he was still in the car” in the first stanza.

Dylan also puts himself in Kennedy’s mind in some verses:

Riding in the backseat next to my wife / And it’s straight on into the afterlife / I’m leaning to the left I got my head in her lap …

But “Murder Most Foul” isn’t only about ― to quote Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” ― “JFK / Blown away / What else do I have to say?”

NPR noticed references to at least 73 other songs in the ballad. Slate pointed out hat tips to the Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Nat King Cole and even Queen.

Although many people are speculating the new song means a new Dylan album may be released soon, his people would not confirm anything to that effect, according to Variety.

Take a listen for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments.