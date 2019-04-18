Getty Irina Shayk and Taraji P. Henson both sporting bob haircuts.

Every day, it seems a different celebrity or influencer is showing off a new bob haircut. Last week, it was Demi Lovato, who showed off the look on Instagram. Before her, it was Khloe Kardashian, who also debuted her sharp cut on the photo-sharing app. Season after season, the bob is heralded as the style to try if you want to freshen things up.

But what is it that makes the bob haircut so appealing?

Well, according to Kenna Kennor, celebrity stylist and founder of Kennaland, the bob is “a classic, sophisticated style” that when executed well “is simple yet extremely elegant without any fuss or flare.”

“It is the cleanest hair cut, all straight lines and angles, which is different from most other iconic looks,” she added. “It’s feminine and sexy while breaking from the traditional image of female beauty. That, with the strength and sharpness of the style, makes it powerful for the women who wear it.”

Kennor went so far as to call the bob haircut “a lifestyle,” and said she believes there’s a bob out there for everyone. And just so we’re clear, a bob is technically above the shoulders with “a strong baseline,” hairstylist Kirsten Patterson said.

There are a few things you should know before going for the chop, though. As Patterson advised, it’s important to find a good stylist. You can scroll through Instagram pages and websites to see pictures of their work, and even go in for a consultation to make sure you’re both on the same page.

“Pictures are always helpful for determining the length you’re shooting for,” Brian Zinno, senior education director at Antonio Prieto Salon, said. “That being said, try to find pictures with hair types and textures that are similar to yours. If you have very straight, fine hair and you do not spend a lot of time styling, it wouldn’t be realistic to bring photos of thick hair that’s been blown out and curled with an iron.”

Patterson also pointed out that “your eye will take a few days to adjust to how the cut will change your look. You may be adding more styling time or changing up how you style your hair, so just keep that in mind.”

She also made sure to point out that if your hair is long enough, you can consider donating the strands you cut off. (Different organizations have different guidelines and rules for hair donations, so there is some light research involved.)

If you’ve been thinking of trying out a bob, whether for the first time or not, we’ve put together a collection of our favorite bobs of past and present to give you some inspiration. Check them out below: