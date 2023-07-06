Kingsley Ben-Adir Looks Just Like Bob Marley In ‘One Love’ Trailer

Bob Marley fans who’ve been wanting a biopic of the music icon won’t be waiting in vain much longer.

The first trailer for “Bob Marley: One Love,” a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, dropped on Thursday and shows the reggae legend rising from the Jamaican slums to becoming a superstar.

Lashana Lynch plays Marley’s wife, Rita, and the film also hints that the 1976 assassination attempt on the singer will be a major plot point.

Advertisement

“King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green is helming the film, which is being produced, in part, by Rita Marley, her daughter Cedella, and her son, Ziggy, who spoke about the film at CinemaCon in April.

“I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever,” he said. “People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” hits theaters on Jan. 12.

You can see the trailer below.