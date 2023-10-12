New Charge Against Sen. Bob Menendez Alleges He Acted As Foreign Agent For Egypt

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Department of Justice charged Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) with illegally acting as a foreign agent for Egypt in a superseding indictment released Thursday.

Menendez and wife Nadine Menendez already faced charges of accepting bribes from an Egyptian American businessman and his associates in exchange for using his official position as both the senior senator from New Jersey and the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to help them and the Egyptian government.

The superseding indictment alleges that the Menendezes and businessman Wael Hana engaged in a conspiracy from 2018-2022 to have a public official, Bob Menendez, illegally act as a foreign agent. The original indictment detailed how Nadine Menendez and Hana allegedly set up meetings between the senator and Egyptian military and government officials who wanted his help in releasing U.S. military aid that had been placed on hold following accusations of human rights abuses.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, requires those acting as agents of foreign countries to register as such with the Department of Justice and to file regular and extensive disclosures, including all contacts with and contributions to public officials and the media. The act also bans public officials, including lawmakers in Congress like Bob Menendez, from acting as an agent of a foreign country.

The superseding indictment attempts to make clear that Menendez understands FARA and what it bars and requires, as he pressured the Department of Justice to investigate a former member of Congress for failing to register as a foreign agent.

“Between at least approximately 2020 and 2022, ROBERT MENENDEZ, the defendant, made multiple requests for the U.S. Department of Justice to commence an investigation against another person for allegedly failing to register under FARA,” the indictment states.

These requests included two letters, one in 2020 to the DOJ’s National Security Division and another in 2022 to Attorney General Merrick Garland, pushing for the DOJ to investigate the former member of Congress. While the indictment does not mention the ex-lawmaker, Menendez posted both letters on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee website to call for a DOJ investigation into former GOP Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) after he accepted work with a Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company.

The superseding indictment does not charge Nadine Menendez or Hana with failing to register as foreign agents, but it does note that they “have never registered as foreign agents or lobbyists.”

Bob Menendez was previously indicted on bribery charges in 2015 for allegedly trying to help a doctor squash a Medicare fraud investigation in exchange for gifts and campaign contributions funneled through a super PAC. His trial ended in a hung jury in 2017. He was subsequently admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee in 2018.

On Sept. 27 of this year, the senator pleaded not guilty to the spate of bribery charges laid out in that month’s indictment. Despite the charges, he has stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024. But he has drawn a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

Following Thursday’s superseding indictment, Kim called on the Senate to expel Menendez from the body.