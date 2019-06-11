Warriors GM Bob Myers Cries Over Kevin Durant Injury: 'You Can Blame Me'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers took Kevin Durant’s fate personally after Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

"It's an Achilles injury. ... He'll have an MRI tomorrow."



Bob Myers holds back tears as he explains the magnitude of Kevin Durant's injury. pic.twitter.com/glQ6j5hATe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant had undergone four weeks of rehab on a calf muscle injury he sustained in a previous playoff series and was seeing his first action in the finals on Monday. He hobbled off on the same right leg.

Myers emphasized the decision clearing Durant for Monday’s game came after rehab, multiple MRIs and consultations with doctors.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame but I understand this world,” he said. “If you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department.”

Myers went on to praise Durant, calling him “one of the most misunderstood people.”

Durant was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The news was expected to be bad. The NBA Finals resumes in Oakland on Thursday, with the Raptors holding a 3 games to 2 lead.

Ahh no, KD went down pic.twitter.com/thJCbDomrI — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 11, 2019