'I'm Not Dead Yet': Bob Newhart Sticks It To Ben Stiller At Emmys And Twitter Fans Go Wild

Before actor/director Ben Stiller presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to Tony Shalhoub of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Sunday night, he offered an ode to TV comedy greats, represented by life-sized wax figures of Lucille Ball, George Burns — and Bob Newhart.

As Stiller speculated about what the star of “The Bob Newhart Show” would think of comedy today, Newhart, who just turned 90, suddenly broke his frozen pose and piped up in his best deadpan delivery: “Ben, Ben, Ben, Ben. I’m still alive.”

“You put me with George and Lucy and it’s weird,” Newhart said. “Like I was in some weird museum of comedy.”

Stiller tried to shrug off the dead thing.

“It’s more like legends of comedy,” he insisted. “Alive, dead … all different types of comedy!”

But Newhart wasn’t buying it.

“This legend is going to kick your ass. That way you’ll know I’m alive,” he said.

Fans loved the bit.

Bob Newhart is THE MAN and dry tv comedy basically wouldn't exist without him #Emmys — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 23, 2019

Bob Newhart made me laugh by blinking! Awards show are good guys — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 23, 2019

You guys, Bob Newhart is still one of the funniest people alive. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/rADRRdQ50V — Marcy aka CondimentGrrl (@Condimentgrrl) September 23, 2019

I will forever love Ben Stiller for that Bob Newhart gag. #emmys — Doug Plaut (@DougPlaut) September 23, 2019

Bob Newhart we stan — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 23, 2019